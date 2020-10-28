Six Killed As Police, Soldiers Repel Bandits In Katsina

Not fewer than five bandits were killed on Tuesday morning by security personnel in Tsaskiya community in Safana Local government area of Katsina State.

During the gun battle, the gunmen overpowered, kidnapped three women and retreated into the forest.

At about 4:00 am the bandits who were large in their numbers and possessing all sorts of firearms including General purpose machine guns stormed the community.

The bandits who were on a revenge mission, were engaged by the Army and Police which resulted to the bandits loosing five men. The sixth victim, Rabe Bala was known to be a lunatic residing in the village.

Confirming the incident, Spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah said efforts were already in place to rescue the kidnapped victims.

According to him, with the help of reliable Intel received, the Military in firm collaboration with the Police successfully repelled the bandits assault.

“They numbered over 200 and attacked the community with assorted weapons, our men engaged and killed five. However, unfortunately, the bandits shot and killed one Rabe Bala in the village.

“Investigations are ingoing to recover perhaps more dead bodies in the forest”, he added.