Six Lives Claimed In Niger Tanker Explosion

At least six persons have reportedly been killed when two tankers laden with petroleum product exploded in Lapai Local Government Area(LGA) of Niger state.

BREAKINGTIMES learnt that the incident occured around 3:00am on Tuesday.

The tankers carrying petroleum product brushed each other and suddenly exploded,claiming six lives.

“The crash happened earlier this morning when the driver lost control of the tanker after the brakes failed and unfortunately hit the other tanker,” eye witness said.

Following the quick intervention of men of Niger State Fire Service(NSFS), Federal Road Safety(FRSC) and residents, the fire was quenched.

Muazu Alfa, a resident said, “These frequent incidents that result to lost of lives and property are blamed on ill maintained roads.”

“It is high time our leaders do something about these roads to ensure safe travels within and outside the state,” he appealed.

The Chief Press Secretary to Niger State Governor, Mary Noel-Barge said that the victims were raged beyond recognition.

“The explosion was said to have occurred in a gridlock occasioned by the deplorable condition of the Federal Road and about 7 trucks were said to have been affected including a petrol tanker in the explosion,” she said.

The state governor expressed his sympathy to victims and family members of those affected in the explosion.