Slum Dog Millionaire Actor Dies At 53

Indian Award-winning actor of Slum Dog Millionaire Irrfan Khan is dead. He died April 29, 2020 in Mumbai after battling a medical complication arising from colon infection.

He suffered a rare kind of cancer after being struck by lightning in 2018, later recovered from it and was proclaimed a cancer survivor at the time.

Shoojit Sircar, a director and close friend of Irrfan confirmed news of Irrfan’s death in a tweet.

Irrfan, whose films are termed as masterpieces such as the award winning Slum Dog Millionaire, was seen by friends and colleagues as someone who inspired everyone that came close to him. He is one of India’s finest actors who understood the syntax and grammar of Hollywood films.

Angrezi Medium, a heart-warming father-daughter tale in March 2020 was his last film which couldn’t enjoy uninterrupted screening at the cinemas world-wide because of the coronavirus pandemic that led the closure of cinemas. Irrfan Khan has appeared in over 100 Hindi films and has had a fruitful career.

He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.