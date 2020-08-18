Barack Obama Lists Wizkid’s #SMILE Among His 2020 Summer Playlist

Former President of the United States, Mr. Barrack Obama, yesterday night continued his tradition of sharing his annual summer playlist with Wizkid’s Smile ft. HER has been included.

‘Be Honest’ by Jorja Smith ft. Burna Boy, and ‘Know Your Worth’ (Remix) by Khalid & Disclosure ft. Davido & Tems are also on the playlist.

Mr. Obama tweeted the list to his followers, featuring more than 50 songs.

He wrote:

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family,” he wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer-including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it.”

It comprises a range of genres, from hip-hop to country to pop and rock. It includes Maggie Rogers, Otis Redding, Outkast, Sheryl Crow, Bob Dylan and, Nina Simone among others.

Beyoncé also made the list with the song “Already” from her new visual album “Black is King.”

