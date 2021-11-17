Suggestions to close the schools due to smog are rejected

Lahore (The Breaking Times – November 17, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) Suggestions to close the schools in Punjab, Pakistan due to smog are rejected by Standing Cabinet Committee.

According to details, Proposals to close the schools in Pakistan are rejected at a meeting of the Standing Cabinet Committee on Smog on the deteriorating smog situation.

The meeting has been attended by Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Javan Bakht, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tararr, DGP DMA Raja Mansoor Ahmed and others.

The Standing Committee on Smog has rejected the proposal to close the schools and decided to impose a one-month ban on Euro 2 Oil in Lahore.

Suggestions are made in the meeting that schools in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan should be closed or online classes should be started. In addition, suggestions are made to close schools as the smog situation deteriorated.

The commissioners have been given tasks to take steps related to smog in the meeting. While the Cabinet Committee has directed to ensure the use of Euro Five Oil in Lahore and the Commissioner will ensure the supply of Euro Five Oil at Lahore Petrol Pumps.