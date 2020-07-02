Sneezing Onboard Means You Are #COVID19 Positive – Aero Contractors To Passengers

Intending passengers who have a cold or malaria have been advised not to come to the airport.

This advise was given Thursday by Ado Sanusi, the Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors while featuring on Sunrise Daily, on Channels TV.

He said passengers observed to be sneezing on board their aeroplanes will be isolated and treated as a potential COVID-19 case.

According to him, “I will like to point out that if you have malaria or a common cold, do not come to the airport because there is a high possibility that you are going to be denied boarding. This is the new normal that we are going to see.

“The main thing for the airline is to make sure that the aeroplanes are safe and that is what we are doing and that is why we still believe that air transportation is the safest way to travel.

Sanusi maintained that if any passenger is seen sneezing, such will be treated as index.

He added that allergies will not be allowed and such case will be taken as an index passenger until they are handed over to airport health officials where test will be conducted to determine if they are just allergic or have COVID-19.

“The airline has made arrangements to isolate suspected cases to ensure the safety of all passengers.

Similarly, he said passengers who present a doctor’s report indicating that they have malaria will not be permitted to board any Aero Contractors aeroplane.

In his words, “My airline will not allow a passenger that comes with a doctor’s report indicating that they have malaria. I would rather that they come with a COVID-19 test result that they are free which is only valid for four days. If you have malaria, please stay at home and when you get better, you can travel.”

It would be recalled that Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation had announced on Wednesday that domestic flights would resume at the Lagos and Abuja airports on Wednesday 8th July.