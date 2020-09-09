Snoop Dog Set To Raise #COVID19 Awareness With Live Broadcast In Nigeria, UK

Rap artiste Snoop Dog will be looking to increase awareness by streaming live from his compound in Los Angeles, which is targeted at raising funds meant to assist in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The rapper will be streaming to millions of homes in Africa, Nigeria inclusive.
The performance is meant to generate revenue for the International Medical Corps to be used to help individuals suffering from the virus.
The performance which is set to take place Saturday, Snoop confirmed the United Kingdom, Nigeria to be among country he will be broadcasting live to.
Snoop Dog, along with other music artiste since the virus broke out, has continued to raise awareness that is meant to accumulate money to help people in need.
The show will be first of its kind to be produced by Couch Concerts Live that often presents artist voicing for support from other stakeholders to come to aid of people suffering from COVID-19 effects.