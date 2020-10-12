“So Nigeria Had Minister Of Police Affairs?” — Nigerians React To Minister’s Comment On Disbandment Of SARS

Yesterday, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu announced immediate disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Adamu dissolved the activities of SARS across the 36 States Police Commands as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they previously existed.

According to him, “The decision to dissolute the unit was made upon Nigerians continuous yearnings through ceaseless protests across different parts of the country”.

He added that every operatives of the disbanded SARS unit will be redeployed with immediate effect.

Following the announcement, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi took to Twitter, urging Nigerians to see the disbandment as government’s commitment to deepening relationship between Nigerians and the police, for better service delivery.

“I urge Nigerians to see the disbandment of SARS, as government’s commitment to deepening relationship between Nigerians and the police, for better service delivery. Let’s continue to work together to secure our communities,” he tweeted.

But Many Nigerians have expressed shock that the nation has a Ministry in charge of police Affairs. See some comments below:

@iykimo: “First of all, what is your name?

“I did not even know Nigeria had Minister of Police Affairs.”

@Timi_CR7: “Is it just me or who else doesn’t know that there is an office of “Minister Of Police Affairs” #SARSMUSTEND”

@_perkyB: “They bought one year old Twitter account and appointed “Minister Of Police Affairs” cause I never hear of this office before.”

@DrFeruke: “What does the minister of police affairs resume to do in the office everyday?Like wetin he dey do?#EndSARS #SARSMUSTEND”

@dondekojo: “There’s a Minister of Police Affairs? LMAOOO”

