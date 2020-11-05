SO SAD!!! Boy, 6, Drowns Inside Water well In Kano State

The body of a 6-year-old boy who fell into a deep well at Yansango Kumbotso Local government Area (LGA) of Kano state has been recovered by the state Fire Service.

Saidu Muhammad, the Service Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

Muhammad said the boy was recovered dead after the service received a distress call about the incident.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the ward head, according to him.

In his words, “We received a distress call from Yansango and sent our rescue team to the scene of the incident. It was discovered that a boy of about 6 years old fell inside a well.

“However, when our officials got to the scene, the victim was pulled out unconscious and confirmed dead. His corpse was handed over to the ward head of Yansango, Alhaji. Ashiru Musa.”