Social Media Must Be Regulated – FG

By Idowu Maryam

The Federal Government has taken a firm stand that they will go ahead with the proposed social media regulation.

This is part of the steps government is taking to check the spread of fake news which it said has become a threat to the existence of the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed in a Press Conference on Thursday in Abuja said that social media was used to guide arsonists to loot government and private properties during the #EndSARS

He said: “This development has reinforced the campaign against fake news and disinformation, which we launched in 2018.

“As a matter of fact, as far back as 2017, when we dedicated that year’s National Council on Information to the issue of fake news and disinformation, we had been expressing concerns on the dangers posed by irresponsible use of the new media platform”.

The Minister stressed that the social media was used to do a lot of damage during the protest.

“The social media was used to guide looters to certain properties, both public and private. Pictures of persons, including some celebrities, who were supposedly killed at the Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers, were circulated widely, only for those persons to refute such claims or for the discerning to disprove such posts.

“As we have said many times, no responsible government will stand by and allow such abuse of social media to continue.

“The fake news/disinformation about Federal Government planning to shut down social media is not true, for we have no plans to shut down the social media.

“What we have always advocated, and what we will do, is to regulate the social media. Nigeria is not alone in this regard,” he said.