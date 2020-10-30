Social Media Regulation Speech: “You Just Destroyed All The Precious Childhood Memories You Gave Us In Movies” — Davido To Desmond Elliot
Award-winning artiste, Davido has reacted to a video of Desmond Elliot addressing the Lagos House of Assembly in which he condemned the way Nigerians make use of social media.
Recall that the Nollywood cum politician made a contribution during a plenary session at the Lagos House of Assembly where he stated that Nigerian youths make use of social media to promote hate speech.
A video has emerged of Elliot saying there will be no Nigeria in the next 5 years if the hate speech continues.
In reaction to the video, Davido said Elliot has destroyed all the precious childhood memories he gave his fans in movies.
He tweeted: “Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious child hood memories he gave us in movies ….”
Davido’s Father Donates N500m To Combat #COVID19 In Nigeria — To Share 6,640 Bags Of Rice To All Osun Residents