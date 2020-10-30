Social Media Regulation Speech: “You Just Destroyed All The Precious Childhood Memories You Gave Us In Movies” — Davido To Desmond Elliot

Award-winning artiste, Davido has reacted to a video of Desmond Elliot addressing the Lagos House of Assembly in which he condemned the way Nigerians make use of social media.

Recall that the Nollywood cum politician made a contribution during a plenary session at the Lagos House of Assembly where he stated that Nigerian youths make use of social media to promote hate speech.

A video has emerged of Elliot saying there will be no Nigeria in the next 5 years if the hate speech continues.

In reaction to the video, Davido said Elliot has destroyed all the precious childhood memories he gave his fans in movies.

He tweeted: “Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious child hood memories he gave us in movies ….”

Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious child hood memories he gave us in movies …. — Davido (@davido) October 29, 2020