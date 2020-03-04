Sokoto Re-run Assembly Poll: APC Candidate Withdraws

Ahead of the March 14 re-run election into the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA) in Kebbe constituency, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abubakar Bello Umar, has withdrawn from the contest.

This development marks a fifth victory for the incumbent governor of the state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has successively floored his political arch-rival in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

According to Umar, his decision to step down from the contest is predicated upon the fact that the unity and socio-economic development of the local government area is paramount and supersedes any personal political interest.

“Based on consultations with my parents, elders, colleagues, friends and well wishers, I hereby voluntarily withdraw from the race.

“In addition, my decision to withdraw is also in a bid to ensure political consensus and overall development of our area.

“I therefore call on all my supporters to vote for Abubakar Adamu Kebbe of the PDP.

“As you are aware, it has been our tradition that wherever there is a political debacle, we in Kebbe rally round each other by setting aside our differences in the interest of the area.

“The development of our local government area has always been our priority,” Umar said.