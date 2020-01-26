Sokoto re-run: Vote buying, fake agents mar poll

The re-run election for Sokoto-North/Sokoto-South federal constituency held yesterday was marred by vote buying, threats and fake agents, Breaking Times observed.

Voters were seen displaying their ballot papers to show the party voted for before casting their votes.

“This is the condition given to them by the vote buyers, and after casting the votes they would go and collect their money,” one of the election observers said.

A voter alleged that some individuals were assigned to polling units to monitor who they voted for.

“I am a civil servant. I don’t want to lose my job because we are being monitored by some individuals assigned to each of the affected polling units. Their assignment is to see which party we voted for and report back,” he said.

However, the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Abdullahi Hausawa, denied the allegation, saying nobody was assigned by either the party or government to monitor voters at polling units.