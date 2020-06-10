Soldiers In 3 West African Countries Killed/ Caused Dissappearance Of 199 People Between February And April – Amnesty International

Soldiers from the West African nations of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have been accused of killing or causing the Dissappearance of 199 people according to Amnesty International.

The countries launched offensives against Al- Qaeda and Islamic State backed militants in their regions , groups that want to overrun the vast expanse of land in the Sahel region of the Sahara desert.

Amnesty International says the offensives led to multiple accusations of Human Rights abuse by the security forces, accusing them of executing civilians, accusations the Military spokesmen have denied and said will investigate.

” The deliberate killings of unarmed civilians by security forces in Mali and Burkina Faso may constitute war crimes under international law and should be thoroughly investigated ” the group urged.

Nearly 107 people dissappeared in the Southwestern region of Niger Republic in March and April and mass graves have been found around the areas.

Mali’s Defense Minister has promised to investigate claims that soldiers killed 43 people during 2 attacks last week.

Niger’s Defense Minister, Issoufou Katambé has also pledged to investigate but accused those making accusations of having no evidence.