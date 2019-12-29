Soldiers, Police kill one,foil bank robbery in Abuja

It all ended in a nail-biting experience yesterday for a gang of robbers who had embarked on a raid of an old generation bank in Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. One of them was shot dead in the act while four others were arrested by a combined team of soldiers from the Guards Brigade and policemen who foiled the robbery. The suspects had apparently stolen enough money and were in the process of carrying away their loot when they realized that the building had been surrounded by security personnel. They were holed up for about six hours. Soon, the policemen started firing canisters of tear gas into building. Unable to bear the suffocating effect of the tear gas, the suspects abandoned their mission and made to escape. They only ran into the waiting hands of the soldiers and policemen. Also picked up by the Police from Mpape Division for questioning were some staff of the bank and its security men, suspected to have aided the bandits’ entry into the banking hall.