Somalia: 2 Soldiers Who Raped, Murdered 9-Year-Old Boy Executed By Firing Squad [PHOTO]

Two soldiers in Somalia were executed by firing squad last week after they confessed to have raped an 11-year-old boy.

29-year-old Liban Hassan Amin, and 23-year-old Farhan Abdulkadir Abdi, were accused of raping the boy on July 11.

The men had been held at a detention center before their execution was approved by the region’s 14-member security council.

According to the regional justice minister, Mohamed Hussein Hassan, authorities had obtained evidence of the rape as well as confessions by the men.

Amin had been accused of rape last year but was released for lack of evidence, an official said.

In a related development, a soldier faces execution in Baidoa after he was convicted by a military court for the armed rape of a 30-year-old woman in January.