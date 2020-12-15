Somalia Cuts Ties With Kenya, Orders Diplomats To Leave Country Within 7 Days

By Seun Adeuyi

The Somalian government has ordered Kenya’s envoy to leave the country within seven days over what it termed as violation of her sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This was announced by Somalia’s Minister of Information, Osman Abukar Dubbe, on Tuesday, at about 1.40am, in a state run television broadcast.

The Minister said all Somali diplomats in Nairobi should go back to the Horn of African nation with the same applying to Kenyan diplomats in Mogadishu who were expelled.

According to him, “Somalia wants all its diplomats to go back to Mogadishu and Kenyan diplomats have seven days to leave the country.’’

Dubbe said Kenya was always interfering with its internal politics adding Nairobi frequently wanted to create problems with Mogadishu.

The tiff between the two neighbouring countries re-emerged after President Uhuru Kenyatta held bilateral talks with a delegation from Somaliland led by President Muse Bihi Abdi on Monday. It was the first time Abdi visited Kenya since he took over as Somaliland’s leader in 2017.