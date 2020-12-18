Some People Not Happy With Rescue Of Kankara Schoolboys — Bashir Ahmad

By Seun Adeuyi

Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari Personal Assistant on New Media, has said some ‘people’ are miffed over the release of hundreds of schoolboys abducted from Government Science Secondary School, in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

The Presidential Aide in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad, late last night wrote, “When those boys were kidnapped, some people were clearly happy, and now are also clearly not happy with their rescue. Nigeria will always win.”

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, while confirming the release of 344 abducted schoolboys on Thursday night, added that the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara today (Friday). The Governor also said no ransom was paid before the boys were released.

Recall that gunmen had invaded the school premises last Friday and abducted over 300 students after a gun duel with the police. This took place some hours after the President Buhari arrived in Daura, Katsina for a week-long private visit.

Abubakar Shekau, Leader of terror group, Boko Haram, later released two video footage claiming responsibility for the dastardly act.

However, the Defence Headquarters, discredited the claim, saying the act was carried out by bandits.

The President’s aide also lambasted Shekau for being a “terrible liar”. He wrote, “That terrorist and murderer Abubakar Shekau is just a terrible liar, though his supporters will definitely disagree and defend him but it’s fact, he is a liar, a terrible one.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has welcomed the release of the schoolboys, describing their safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country and the international community.