Son Of Billionaire Transporter Ekene Dili Chukwu Dies Of COVID-19

By Onwuka Gerald
Son of deceased billionaire transperter and owner of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors, Augustine Ilodibe Jnr, has died of COVID-19 complications.
The family released a statement confirming that the 42 year-old Ilodibe Jnr, died in Lagos from COVID-19 related causes.
The statement was signed by the deceased’s brother, Obinna.
It read, “With great sadness we announce the passing unto glory our dear son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Ekendilichukwu Augustine Chukwunonso ILODIBE (Junior) who died this morning from complications of COVID-19 in Lagos”.
“We pray that his soul rests in peace and the Lord comfort his family and all of us he left behind.
Because of coronavirus, we kindly ask that you respect and maintain safety protocols through calls and messages to the family rather than paying visits”, the statement concluded.