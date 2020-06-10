Sorrow Mounts In Borno As Death Toll Rises To 81, With Village Head Missing

Borno State is in a renewed mood of mourning, as death tolls for the latest Boko Haram attack on Tuesday continues to climb.

Statistics of victims rose to eighty-one on Wednesday, as authorities reveal that 13 persons are in critical condition, and seven more kidnapped.

Earlier reports suggested that sixty-nine persons died yesterday after Boko Haram fighters attacked Zowo, a village in Gubio town of Borno State. however, latest figures show that more deaths were recorded in the early hours of Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 81.

Governor Babagana Zulum was informed upon visiting the affected village on Wednesday, that 81 residents were killed during the attack on Tuesday with 13 persons injured and seven others, including the village head abducted.

Zulum expressed grief at the attack, describing the actions of the insurgents as “barbaric and unfortunate”. He further evacuated five injured persons in his convoy, for treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“Last year, about the same number of people were killed in Gajiram. This is barbaric. It is very unfortunate.

“The only solution to end this massacre is by dislodging the insurgents in the shores of Lake Chad. Doing so will require collaborative regional efforts” Zulum said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the village was attacked in the middle of the night by Boko Haram terrorists, who overpowered the villagers in large numbers, shooting sporadically and killing many in sight. The terrorists also set the village ablaze on their way out.

Over a thousand cows were reportedly rustled while hundreds of other livestock were either shot or burnt alive.

Local sources claim that last night’s attack appears to be a reprisal, as the villagers reportedly killed two Boko Haram members in April.