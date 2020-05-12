South Africa Health Minister Celebrates International Nurses Day—Commends Nurses For Putting The Safety Of Citizens First Before Their Own Families

The South Africa Minister for Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize took to his official twitter handle to commend the nurses for their hard work as a way of celebrating the International Nurses Day.

The Minister urged that everyone to remember the nurses who have put their lives at risk in fighting the covid19.

Dr Mkhize appreciated the nurses for putting the safety of citizens before the lives of their family. The minister said :

“Let us remember those nurses who put their lives on the line every day to fight Covid-19 and the nurses who put our safety before their family’s. Happy International Nurses Day. We appreciate you”