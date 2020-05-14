South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives Livingstone Hospital For #COVID19 Response

South African Minister For Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arriving the Livingstone Hospital.

The livingstone hospital is the venue is where the Eastern cape provincial government is briefing the president on the measures the province is adopting in dealing with the corona Virus.

President Ramaphosa in a late night national broadcast addressed that some regions may move to level 3 of the lockdown order at the end of may while areas with less or insufficient healthcare responses would remain at level 4.

The country has recorded 12,084 cases of covid19 and 219 deaths and over 4745 recoveries.

“The percentage of cases identified out of all the tests conducted – what is known as the positivity rate – has remained low and stable. The level of confirmed infections in South Africa is around 181 people per million of the population,” President Ramaphosa said in his late night broadcast

The country is presently on day 48 of its lockdown

