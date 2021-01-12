South Africa Shuts Land Borders Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

By Onwuka Gerald

As part efforts to contain spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 virus, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday said that its land borders will be shut to most travellers until 15 February.

President Ramaphosa in a televised address, said the pandemic in South Africa is currently ravaging, with infection numbers far surpassing the peak experienced in the first wave.

According to him, “There have been close to 190,000 reported infections since New Year’s Day, and over 15,000 people are in hospital with COVID-19.

Although, KwaZulu Natal province has seen the most cases of totalled population in recent weeks, Ramaphosa however, said infection numbers in Gauteng are growing increasingly high and are expected to increase further as travellers return from holidays.

“The restrictions put in place at December end will be elongated.

He continued that the ban on alcohol sales remains intact, beaches and parks in hotpots remain closed and social gatherings are still banned.

The President warned that funerals contributes to fast spread of the virus.

Urging people to stay at home, he said that funerals have become a death trap for South Africans.

“The good news is that 20 million doses of the vaccine had already been secured, for delivery in the coming months, and we are discussing with various manufacturers”, Ramaphosa added.