South African President appoints Okonjo-Iweala Head Economic Advisory Council [PHOTOS]

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Head of the country’s Economic Advisory Council.

Pictures show South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and members of the Presidential economic advisory Council in Pretoria discussing sources of growth for the South African economy.

Among Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s several other feats include the fact that she is the present Board Chair Gavi, present Board Chair ARCapacity, two-time Nigerian Minister of Finance, and former Managing Director Operations, World Bank.