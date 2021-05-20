SOUTH EAST | Buhari’s Shoot at Sight Order Heartless and Bigoted – Afenifere

Afenifere, the foremost Pan Yoruba socio-political organization has flayed the ‘shoot-on-sight’ order given to soldiers in the South-East by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the order further threatened the fragile peace of the country.

Afenifere, through a statement by Ayo Adebanjo, an elder statesman said the order adds fuel to the speculation that President Buhari was bigoted towards the South East and people of Igbo origin.

Adebanjo further urged the Federal Government to always consider the option of dialogue before the use of force.

He said; “The rising hostility against the South-East zone since the beginning of the Buhari administration has now become a matter of great concern to Afenifere as the reality should also become a major concern of other stakeholders in the Nigerian project.”

The Afenifere leader, who described the order as “artless and heartless,” said it was targeted at the protesting Igbo youths.