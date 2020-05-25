South-Korean Student Test Positive To Covid19 2 Days Ahead Of Schools Reopening

The North Korea city Education office on Monday reported that a six year old male student has tested positive to the deadly Covid19.

The six year old student is said to have contracted the virus from his art teacher who had taught about 35 other students at the Young Rembrandts Art School at Magok of Gangseo on the south side of the Han River.

The Art teacher is said to have taught those students until Friday and also came in contact with 3 other teachers in the school before testing positive to the virus on Sunday 24th May.

The news of the infection has raised a lot of fear in the minds of parents and their children.

91 students from the school as well as 3 teachers and some parents have been tested for the virus and are awaiting their results , in the meantime they have been urged to self isolate.

Schools within Magok of Gangseo on the south side of the Han River have been shutdown because the six year old resides there.

The school has been closed for disinfection and other schools in its environ will be closed for 2 days for disinfection also.

The Education office is still deliberating on offering online classes for the boys kindergarten school to avoid the spread of the virus.

High schools in the Country was reopened last week.