South South demands Presidency in 2023, tips South East for 2027

The South-South Elders Forum on Saturday said the geopolitical zone should be allowed to produce the next President in 2023.

The forum’s position is coming at a time there are clamours by the South-East to produce the next President just as some others are calling for the retention of the Presidency in the North.

The National Coordinator of SSEF, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, made the forum’s position known while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

He said the geopolitical zone, if allowed to produce the next President, would only serve one term and hand over to the South-East.

He however said any attempt by the North to be insisting on the Presidency would resort to a crisis.

Sara-Igbe said, “To the Igbo, we sympathise with them and understand their feelings. We know how they feel and we are in a better position to protect them.

“When the time comes, we will not only allow them go for single tenure but for second tenure as well. Even if others don’t want second tenure for them, we will insist on them getting second tenure because that is their right and we believe that every zone should have that second tenure.

“One zone should not have one tenure and others two tenures, it is not fair.”

He insisted that if the country must witness stability, there must be fairness.

He said those agitating for the Presidency to be retained in the North in 2023 did not mean well for the country.

Sara-Igbe added, “Except if they want chaos in this country, then the North can insist on 2023 Presidency.

“But I can tell you that the South-South is a stabilising force in Nigeria, we will stabilise the country and we will not allow Nigeria to get to that level where there will be conflict.

“We will try as much as possible to marry all the groups. We can be able to contain all the groups to ensure there is stability, peace and understanding amongst ourselves.”

Sara-Igbe ruled out the use of force, saying politicians from the zone were ready to go round the country and lobby to achieve their aim.