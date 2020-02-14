South-west Governors, IG Meet, Adopt Amotekun

The governors of the South-west, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu and state police commissioners in the region, yesterday met behind closed doors in Lagos to forge a consensus on the regional security outfit, Amotekun, being promoted by the six states in the geopolitical zone.

The meeting, which held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, followed the plans by the governors to domesticate the operations of the South-west security initiative, code-named ‘Operation Amotekun’, in their various states.

At the end of the meeting, the police rallied behind the governors to ensure the take-off of Amotekun.

Also yesterday, a bill seeking the establishment of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps, passed through first and second readings at the state House of Assembly in Ado Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the governors’ meeting with the police top chiefs, which was hosted by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was attended by Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, heads of other security outfits in the six South-west states, attorneys-general and commissioners for justice, traditional rulers and community development committee representatives.

The governors of Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti states were represented at the closed-door meeting by their deputies – Rauf Olaniyan, Noimot Oyedele, Benedict Alabi and Bisi Egbeyemi – respectively.