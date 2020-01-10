South West governors launch security outfit, Amotekun, speak on Nigeria’s breakup

At exactly 11:59 am, four governors, led by the Chairman, Southwest Governors’ Forum, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu arrived at the venue of the inauguration of Amotekun. He was joined by the host Governor Seyi Makinde; Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and Osun State Deputy Governor Gboyega Alabi. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi arrived at the same time. The programme commenced immediately. Also on ground at the Car Park of the Oyo State Governor’s Office include contingents from the six states of Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun and the host state Oyo. Also at the venue are leaders of thought and groups.They include Prof. Banji Akintoye; Group Managing Director, Odu’a Investments Ltd., Mr Adewale Raji; Director General, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Mr Seye Oyeleye; Arch Muyiwa Ige, Mr Ayo Afolabi and Kunle Famoriyo of the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) and some traditional rulers. Also in attendance are members of vigilante groups such as local hunters and the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and statutory security agencies.