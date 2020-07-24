Southern Kaduna: 4th Herdsmen Attack In Less Than Five Days Leaves Over 6 Dead, Others Badly Injured

Six people have today been confirmed dead in the fourth recorded attack by herdsmen in five days in Southern Kaduna. Several others have also been declared missing, speculated to have been kidnapped by the marauding Herdsmen in what is suspected to have been a revenge attack.

In Kajuru, Kaduna State, the following seven persons were buried in a shallow mass grave, killed in the overnight attacks in Doka Avong:

John Mallam, 80yrs

Albarka Mallam, 85

Jumare Sule, 76

Hannatu Garba, 55

Thaddeus Albarka, 32

Luvinus Danmori, 52

Daniel Mukadas, 70

Danmori Sule and Alheri Mandela were listed as badly injured and in intensive care. The attacks have reportedly taken place on Predominantly Christian Villages In Southern Kaduna, and about 100 People are estimated to have died in the space of a week.

As lurid pictures of the mutilated victims spread like wildfire across social media platforms, a massive protest was yesterday witnessed in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area and the Abuja unity fountain over unabated killings of locals in the Southern part of Kaduna state.

Indigenous youths from Kaduna State under the Southern Kaduna Volunteer Youths Forum, staged a peace protest in Abuja, calling on President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna state to put a permanent stop to the killings in Southern Kaduna.

National Youth Leader of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Comrade John Isaac, while speaking with journalists after the protest march, explained that they decided to stage the protest in Abuja, to let the world know what is happening in southern Kaduna.

“Southern Kaduna is under heavy attack, I mean it is under highly coordinated and sophisticated attack, because the coordination is much more than one can imagine. That is why I said southern Kaduna is under heavy attack by the Fulani herdsmen and there is the need for urgent intervention from the government”, he said.

Also in Zangon Kataf, it was gathered that several women stormed the AgwaAtyap Palace and protested necked over the killings.

The protests in their numbers, carried placards with inscriptions, ‘Stop this killings’, ‘End this genocide in Southern Kaduna’, ‘We have to begin to stand, we cannot sleep forever,’ ‘We want peace,’ ‘We are human beings,’ amongst other inscriptions.