Southern Kaduna Crisis: CSMN Criticizes Government, Blames Them For Killings

Accusing Fingers were tendered towards the Federal Government concerning the gruesome killings of individuals and Christians alike found in ethnic Nationalities in Kaduna State by the Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN).

The association gave this disclosure during a meeting that laid emphasis on the relentless and gruesome killings in the Southern part of Kaduna state.

During the meeting, they blamed the Governor of the state, Mallam Nasir El Rufai for negligence shown on the killings and overall failure of completing responsibility in safe guarding citizen’s lives in the state.

A resolution during closure of the meeting that was signed by CSMN Executive Secretary, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel stated that the manner in which killing occurs, is quite synonymous to ones happening in Dafur, Sudan.

CSMN charged legislators that happens to be Christians, to air their voices at the National Assembly, so as to necessitate the Federal government to look into the killings and come with lasting solution to the problem.

They further issued warning to Christians that contributed to power assumption by present administration, to come openly and declaim agenda on anti-christianity.