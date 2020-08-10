Southern Kaduna Crisis: Fulani Herdsmen Want To Start A Civil War In Nigeria — Former Deputy Governor Of CBN

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia has stated that the Government is unable and as well not interested in protecting the lives of its citizens, as Fulani herders plans starting a Civil War in the country.

According to him, “there is every reason to say that the Nigerian government are part and have a hand in the killing spree of bandits and terrorists alike.

Obadiah who spoke during a radio interview says that he has a body of intelligence that have met with some of these bandits and can categorically tell their intentions for carrying out these killings.

He stated that evidences can be drawn from their replies when they said the killings in Southern part of Kaduna are for revenge purposes and nothing more.

“The body language of this administration and that of the government, proves further that they are aware and have huge role played in the killings of Nigerians”, he said.

He stressed that the deceased General Abacha doesn’t get enough credit, as he would not have tolerated or welcomed the killings during his administration.

He said also that during the COVID-19 lockdown as directed by the government, Boko Haram and bandits plane were moving around, transporting weapons, logistics, and distributing funds to different parts of the country.

The former Deputy Governor, stressed also that they are already present in rain forests of the Southern part of the country.

Continuing, He said that they have met with some of the bandit’s commanders and have had numerous meetings with them.

During the meeting, they told us that one of the Northern Governors in the country, is in charge and command of Boko Haram’s activities, adding that Boko Haram and the bandits are same and boosts of well grounded and sophisticated network.

“They said also that when they are done with the rural killings, that they are going to proceed with the phase two, which will see them make route to Urban cities and from houses to house kill prominent personalities.

“The Fulani herders are planning to start a civil war in the country by 2022”, he added.