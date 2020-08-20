Southern Kaduna Crisis: Nigerian Govt Should Intensify Efforts Made In Stopping Killings – MSSN President, Thanni

The President of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Unit, Miftahudeen Thanni has condemned the killings happening in Southern part of Kaduna, while urging the Government to intensify efforts made towards stopping the killings and protecting the life of its citizens.

President Thanni gave this disclosure at an MSSN organised media briefing about problems encountered at the National level on Tuesday, in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, “Government in the country are faced with responsibility of ensuring that the life of citizens remain protected; adding that it is now left for them to get to the root of events by bringing out the culprits behind the killings in Kaduna.

“Security is very important in any administration found in the world, that is why the Nigerian Government should add to already made efforts and see that the killings become history as soon as possible”, he stated.

Thanni also supplicated with the citizenry in Southern Kaduna to at every given time choose peace over chaos, as it is the best practise to adopt by anyone.

“If they constantly practise peace, love and understanding, as well as being most of the time tolerant, they will sure enjoy lasting peace and tranquility there in Kaduna State.

Thanni also advised that the Federal Government should fast reach an agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on issues that concerns itself with the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS), as it is key to the resumption of many Nigerian students after the COVID-19 break gets called off.