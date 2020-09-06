Southern Kaduna Crisis: SOKAPU Confirms Death Toll As 70,000, 100,000 Displaced Persons, Implores FG To Help Rebuild Communities

Youths of Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has urged the Federal and State government to come to their aid and help rebuild attacked communities in Southern Part of Kaduna.

They said that more than 700 persons were killed by gunmen and about 100,000 displaced.

The disclosure was made by the National Youth Leader (SOKAPU), Comrade John Isaac. He stated that communities like Sanga, Kachia, Kaura, Kauru, Jaba, amongst others have all been attacked by gunmen.

The damage brought so far on the attacked communities can be estimated to be around 900,000.

“It has been rampaging, as continuous attacks from these herders have seen about 700 persons mostly from religious homes killed, 100,000 displaced from their homes and farmlands destroyed.

“Many of the displaced are now taking shelter at various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the state, adding that many communities have been abandoned due to fear of future attacks.

“Markets, schools have all been sabotaged by these men which has in turn resulted to an adverse economic crisis, as farmers no longer go to their farms because of fear of getting attacked”, he added.

He said that the group is calling on both Federal and State Governments including the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to help the affected communities by way of rebuilding damaged communities so people can return back to their homes.