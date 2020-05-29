Southern Kaduna Killings: “I’m not a part of government. I swore no oath” — Hadiza Isma El-Rufai Tells Critics

Following the recent spate of killings in Southern Kaduna, concerned citizens have moved to hold the government accountable for not bringing to halt the unfounded communal clash which has claimed the lives of many.

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai being the wife of the governor of Kaduna State, has received her own fair share of criticism. In response to her critics, she reminded them that she is not to be held accountable for the happenings within the state as she swore no oath to undertake the responsibilities of a public officer holder in the state.

She tweeted:

“Did any of you see “First Lady” in my bio?

“My TL is for language, humour and other light-hearted issues. I don’t tweet about serious matters like governance and politics. Though I’m married to a governor I’m not a part of government. I swore no oath.”

“I have empathy and I am human but I don’t have to tweet to prove it. You think all those tweeting really truly care? #politics”, again she tweeted.

While some of her followers agree with her tweet, many have described her comment as “insensitive” and believe that in as much as she has no constitutional right to take up the responsibilities of a public office holder, she should be lending her voice to the open condemnation of the evil happenings in the state under her husband’s watch.

See below some reactions to her tweet.

“This is lame.. You are the first Lady of Kaduna state and you are enjoying the privilege of same office.. @elrufai is your husband who you see on daily Basis..Tell him #Dadiyata children are suffering from the absence of their Father. He is the Governor, he should find Dadiyata!”

“You enjoy the privilege of same office.. Financial, Security, Goodwill, you attend meetings of First Ladies among other right accorded to the office but when it’s time to speak on #KadunaMassacre and #Dadiyata your office is suddenly unconstitutional?? It’s well.”

“Brain has 3 parts cerebrum, cerebellum & brainstem. Cerebrum is the largest part It performs higher functions like interpreting touch, vision & hearing, as well as speech, reasoning, emotions, learning, in one word u lack cerebrum

because you’re talking in the Rubbish you clown”

“Anytime you’re trending it’s always about something terrible, nothing good”

“Even if you don’t tweet serious matters due to the fact that you lack the knowledge to, can you not raise awareness because your fellow humans are being slaughtered by the minute? In your capacity of being the governors bed mate, people would actually listen.”

“Just wait for her Children to be slaughtered you will see the madness will end.Most Nigerian leaders are heartless.This is an example.They don’t have or show empathy till the issue affects them.If Covid were only to the poor ,I am sure there won’t be any isolation center.”

It is difficult to ascertain if the wanton killings in Southern Kaduna is a religious or tribal crisis, but the claiming of lives and massive property destruction is uncalled for. It is being reported that the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has brokered peace, but beyond that his government has to come up with drastic measures to signifucantk eliminate the constant bloodshed under his watch.