Southern Kaduna: Nigerians Start A Petition To UN, Request The Trial Of Buhari, El-Rufai, Buratai At ICJ

A petition tagged United Nations: Justice for Southern Kaduna People has been sent to to the United Nations by Assian Udoesit requesting that President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai as well as the Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai stand trial at the International Court of Justice, Hague.

He called on United Nations to help stop the continous killing of the people in Southern Kaduna by armed bandits.

Udoesit appealed to Nigerians to sign the petition in their numbers in other for peace and calmness to return to these communities so as to allow the people sleep in their homes without fear.

The Southern part of Kaduna has continued to suffer from persistent attacks from these armed bandits who sometimes sack some villages in the course of their attacks.

There has been public outcrying calling on the government both at the state and federal level to take decisive steps to end the killings in the area.



In the petition Udoesit said, “Communities in Southern Kaduna have suffered persistent carnage for so long, despite having the presence of Military and Security installations domiciled there.

“The frequency of attacks this year, intensified in the wake of the Nationwide lockdown between March and May through July 19th to 25th.

“No cogent action has been taken,either by the Government of Kaduna State nor the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Every attempt at an inquistion is often met with outright denial of the situation and censorship of protests. Residents there, are left traumatized, helpless and vulnerable to further attacks.



“Every attempt at an inquistion is often met with outright denial of the situation and censorship of protests. Residents there, are left traumatized, helpless and vulnerable to further attacks.

“The Presidency, Office of the Governor of Kaduna State and The Nigerian Army must be held accountable for the unwanton loss of lives. The inaction of the Government in this matter, strongly implicates it as a sponsor of this genocide: A Crime Against Humanity



Continuing he said, “On behalf of the citizens of Southern Kaduna,the Federal Republic of Nigeria and every well-meaning citizen of the world; who stand for human rights and justice; I request that the following persons: The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: His Excellency; President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), The Chief of Army Staff of Nigeria; Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, The Executive Governor of Kaduna State; His Excellency Mr Nasir El-Rufai stand trial in the International Court of Justice,Hague for their complicity in this daily massacre of residents of Southern Kaduna Communities.

“And if found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and made to pay reparations to citizens of the affected communities”, he added.