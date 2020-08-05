0 comments

#SouthernKaduna: Nigerians React As Presidential Aide Condoles With Lebanon Over Explosion

August 5, 2020
 

Social media is agog as Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmed ignores the killings in Southern Kaduna to condemn and condole with Lebanon over the explosion in Beirut.

Nigerians have decribed it as an act of hypocrisy and gross disregard for the citizens it pledged committment to govern.

Comments on social media shows Nigerians expressing their displeasure on the prompt response by the presidency who they said should rather be concerned and act swiftly on issues happening get at home.

Some comments gathered by Breaking Times are shown below;

https://twitter.com/SirWilliam/status/1290747791753519106?s=19

