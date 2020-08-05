SouthernKaduna: Nigerians React As Presidential Aide Condoles With Lebanon Over Explosion

Social media is agog as Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmed ignores the killings in Southern Kaduna to condemn and condole with Lebanon over the explosion in Beirut.

Nigerians have decribed it as an act of hypocrisy and gross disregard for the citizens it pledged committment to govern.

Comments on social media shows Nigerians expressing their displeasure on the prompt response by the presidency who they said should rather be concerned and act swiftly on issues happening get at home.

Some comments gathered by Breaking Times are shown below;

Its weird how Bashir's heart is shattered because of a tragedy in another country meanwhile his heart has been super excited with the way Nigerians are being slaughtered in Southern Kaduna, psychopath. https://t.co/Ll1C3KE3d8 — Kindly Follow Back (@Naijadailyfeedx) August 4, 2020

We showed you VIDEOS AND PICTURES OF CHILDREN, WOMEN AND MEN, BUTCHERED IN THE ONGOING GENOCIDE IN SOUTHERN KADUNA.



WE RISKED OUR LIVES, WENT INTO THE BUSH SCOUTING FOR DEAD BODIES.



IS THE LIVES OF THOSE BOMBED IN LEBANON MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE LIVES IN SOUTHERN KADUNA? — GENOCIDE IN SOUTHERN KADUNA (@savndaniel) August 4, 2020

It is saddening and HYPOCRITICAL that this same you has REPEATEDLY ignored the ONGOING GENOCIDE IN SOUTHERN KADUNA.



What more can I say than SANU, MALLAM. https://t.co/epwy8cUHos — GENOCIDE IN SOUTHERN KADUNA (@savndaniel) August 4, 2020

What happened in Beirut is a tragedy!



But Bashir, did your heart shatter for the Christians in southern Kaduna where scores have been brutally killed and scores badly injured in the past month?



Pray for Lebanon and ignore the people dying brutally in the country you serve? https://t.co/qvDa5IpPWD — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) August 4, 2020

A Nigerian that cares more about Pop Smoke (whoever that is), than about Boko Haram killing soldiers and the massacre in Southern Kaduna. If we don't care about our own issues, why exactly do we think the govt will? https://t.co/jPaI3ob0je — FitMedic 🇳🇬 (@FEMMY466) August 5, 2020

Southern Kaduna for months with scores slaughtered it didn't break their hearts or force them to deploy army and police for security but for Beirut yesterday they cried with broken hearts all over the TL. Hypocrites. — Raymond (@IamTheIroko) August 5, 2020