SouthernKadunaMassacre: Despite Atyap Peace Accord, Suspected Armed Herders Kill Two In An Attack In Mañyi-Mashin Village

Villages in the Southern part of Kaduna is not about to experience calmness as suspected armed herders have been reported to have attacked and killed two people in Mañyi-Mashin village, in Zamandabo ward, Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf LGA despite a previous peace accord.

These suspected armed herdsmen reportedly burnt down properties in the village and also made away with some valuables belonging to the villagers.

Human Rights Lawyer, Activist and former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, via his twitter handle on Friday evening, narrates how the suspected armed herders attacked the village in Zangon Kataf and fled only after Operation Safe Heaven responded.

According to Odinkalu, before the arrival of Operation Safe Heaven, the attackers had methodically set the settlement of Mañyi-Mashin on fire burning most of the structures, looting and carting away much of what they chose not to burn.

He added that the attackers killed two people identified as Cecilia Ishaya, aged 62, a widow and mother of 6 and Iliya Sunday, aged 56, father of 8.

He also narrated the series of attacks by these suspected armed herders that had occurred before this Friday’s attack.

He said, “Three days earlier, on 8 Sept, another militia of #ArmedHerders reportedly attacked 3 Atyap youths from Atakmawei village, also in Zamandabo Ward.

“They killed Anthony Magaji, 25, final yr HND student with Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria; Isaac Thomas, 24, OND student of the same school escaped with life threatening injuries. He is presently hospitalised. The 3rd person escaped with relatively modest injuries.

“Also on 8 Sept, a reported attack by #ArmedHerders on Kitsarapang in Kizachi community, Tsam Chiefdom in Kauru LGA killed Emmanuel David Yohanna, 13 & left 2 persons injured with gunshot wounds: Sunday Zango Stephen, 48 & Zakka John, 23. They’re hospitalised in Jos.

“Two days earlier, on 6 Sept, 3 decomposing bodies were found on Kaduna-Abuja highway. They were later identified as among 4 persons abducted during an attack on Maraban Rido, in Chikun LGA. They were killed despite a ransom paid for their release.

“One of the three was identified as Pius, Gargai, 20, a father of 1 who was also nephew of the 1st Vice President of SOKAPU, Mr. Dio Maisamari. Pius was buried on Wednesday, 9 Sept, in his village, Kufana, in Kajuru LGA.”

In recent times the Southern part of Kaduna has continue to experience series of massacre and armed gun men frequently attitude resident of different communities in these areas killing, maiming, destroying properties and carting away with their valuables .

Nigerians have continued to call on the government alongside various international Non governmental organisations, NGOs to look into the plight of the people who have told journalists a good number of times that they can no longer sleep with their eyes open at night, while some have fled their community for fear of being hurt.