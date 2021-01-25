Southwest Governors Ban Open Grazing

By Onwuka Gerald

South-West Governors has banned all forms of open grazing in the region.

The governors took this decision when they met with the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria as well as security chiefs.

Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this via his official Twitter account @seyiamakinde on Monday.

According to him “Today, the South West governors held a security stakeholders’ meeting in Ondo State. The meeting was attended by our brother governors from Kebbi and Jigawa States; security chiefs, South West zone led by the AIG Zone 11 and leaders from the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria”.

Makinde added, “Collectively, we resolved to ban open grazing in all parts of the South-West. In Oyo State, we already have a law against open grazing which will continue to be implemented by our security agencies”.

“I restated that we will not permit criminality as a response to criminal actions. Instead we will continue to support our security agencies to do their duties. Also, we will work with our people to face our common enemies – the criminals; kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits”. The Governor said.

