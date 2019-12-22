SOWORE: I have not received any letter from US lawmakers ~ Malami SAN

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Sunday denied receiving in any letter from United States lawmakers over the continued detention of convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

Malami, in a statement issued in Abuja by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, claimed that no letter from the US lawmakers got to his office before the close of work last Friday.

He said foreign policy conventions do not support direct correspondence between the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and serving legislators of a foreign country.

He insisted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could be the appropriate channel for such correspondence.

The statement read: “Attorney-General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate.

“It is essential to put in the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as the close of the work of Friday 20th December 2019.”