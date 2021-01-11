Sowore, #RevolutionNow Convener Granted Bail

By Adejumo Enock

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja has granted Sahara reporter publisher and proponent of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, a bail in the sum of N20million.

Recall that Sowore was arrested by Nigerian security forces in Abuja while carrying out a peaceful protest to mark the New year.

While ruling on the bail application on Monday, Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello admitted Sowore the sum of N20million bail and two sureties in like sum in which one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 12.

The Magistrate court also ordered Sowore to physically report to the court registrar every Monday and Friday pending the hearing and determination of the case against him and also added that he must remain in Abuja.

Sowore, who has ever been detained for over 100 days in 2019 for calling for a #RevolutionNowProtest and four others are standing trial for alleged unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and inciting public disturbance.

The trial has been fixed for February 5, 2021.