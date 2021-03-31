Sowore To Nigerians In UK: Send Buhari Back Home

Nigerians residing in the United Kingdom (UK), have been urged to repatriate President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria.

BREAKINGTIMES had reported that the president, on Tuesday afternoon, departed Nigeria for the UK to undergo a medical check-up.

Buhari is expected to return to the country during the second week of April, according to the presidency.

But on his Twitter page, Omoyele Sowore, a Nigerian human rights activist, who has been initiating different protests against the current government over alleged bad governance, said the president should be chased back to patronize the medical facilities in the country.

His tweet reads, “Nigerians in the UK please help send @mbuhari back home for his annual medical check-up at the “World Class” hospital he built in Nigeria! If you’re one of the 8,000 medical doctor of Nigerian descent in the UK, you should join this fight”

Buhari’s medical trip came despite threats issued by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to embark on an indefinite strike over the Federal Government’s inability to meet their demands.