Sowore’s Arrest A Violation Of Citizens Right – CNG

By Adejumo Enock

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the arrest and detention of convener of the #RevolutionNow movement in Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore by the Nigeria Police on New Year eve.

The Group said the arrest is another sign of brutal encroachments on people’s fundamental rights that is becoming the hallmark of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Recall that Sowore was arrested along with four of his friends during a candlelight procession to usher in the New Year in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by CNG’s spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.

According to the statement, “We remind government and its agencies that the universal right to move freely means that a person cannot be arbitrarily forced to remain in, or move to or from, a particular place”.

CNG in its statement added, “The right includes freedom from physical and procedural barriers, like requiring permission before entering a public park or participating in a public demonstration in a public place.

The statement reads, “Based on the above premise, we view Sowore’s arrest for participating in a religious rite indiscriminate, unwarranted, uncalled for and downright unacceptable and a dangerous tendency towards totalitarian oppression and suppression of people’s rights”.