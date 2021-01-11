Sowore’s Detention Is Unlawful – Oke-Odumakin

By Onwuka Gerald

President, Women Arise and Centre for Change, Joe Oke-Odumakin, has requested for an unconditional release of detained human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Recall that Sowore and four others on new year’s eve were apprehended by the police for holding a protest.

President Oke-Odumakin, in a statement on Sunday, said the arrest was unlawful and a violation of the victims’ rights.

Her words, “There have been allegations of torture against the Nation over the maltreatment of an #EndSARS activist Sowore.

“These are clearly unconstitutional and clear violation of human rights”.

“We demand the immediate release of Sowore and other detained activist from these unlawful conditions which are clearly unconstitutional”, Oke-Odumakin added.