0 comments

SpaceX: Crew Dragon Docks With International Space Station

by on May 31, 2020
 

About 19 hours after launching from the Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon has docked with the International Space Station carrying Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken.

This is the first time since 2011 a spacecraft launching from USA has taken astronauts to the ISS.

This is also the first time a commercial space company, operated by a private company has lifted Americans to space.

The Falcon 9 ticket launcher at 19:22 GMT and has also pioneered a huge leap for reusable rockets for space travel.

READ  FLASH | Ex-Minister Abducted by Gunmen at Mamman Daura's Residence
Breaking News, International


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 