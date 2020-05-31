SpaceX: Dragon Spacecraft To Dock With International Space Station On Sunday Afternoon

Over 15 hours since NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Col. Doug Hurley launched into space from the Kennedy Space Center. They are both expected to dock with the International Space Station 4:30 PM , Nigerian time.

This is the first time Americans have been launched into space from American Soil since the Shuttle Program ended in 2011.

They were launched with the Falcon X rockets and it will also be the first time a private company will launch humans into space.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 tickets have successfully launched satellites into space before.

Under the NASA Commerical Space Crew Program, private launch vehicles will serve Commerical needs and also the agency to reduce costs.

The SpaceX Falcon lifted off Kennedy Space Center at 19:22 GMT.

President Trump hailed ” it’s incredible, the power , the technology”.

The last time NASA Astronauts were launched by NASA on new space rockets was 40 years ago during the start of the Shuttle Program.