Speaking Ill Of Others, Spreading Gossip Is Worse Than COVID-19 – Pope

Pope Francis has emphasized on the importance of living entirely an holy life.

He stressed that besmirching other persons character and spreading of gossip is worse than much feared COVID-19 pandemic.

Describing Satan to be the worst offender, he said people often tell on mistakes made by one person to another, adding that what gossip does is to shut down communities.

“Satan is no doubt the one that spreads the most gossip and says bad things about people, especially ones that are closer to God.

Pope Francis continued by saying Satan is nothing but a liar, deceiver and has come to disrupt peace so we would cease to be referred to as one community.

“I hereby direct you all to desist from spreading gossips as well as speaking ill of other persons, adding that both traits are worse than the COVID-19”, he added.