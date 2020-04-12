“Special Anti-Robbery Squad” Trends On Social Media As Ogun, Lagos Residents Lament Multiple Robberies

The Special Anti-Robbbery Squad (SARS) officers have failed to show up in neighbourhood to arrest the perpetrators of #LagosUnrest #OgunUnrest just the way they harass dreadlocked youngsters and yahoo boys.

This has caused outrage on Twitter, as “Special Anti-Robbbery Squad” is currently among the trend list.

“If they are robbing in your area, call the Special Anti Robbery Squad and say some yahoo boys are doing party in your area, making noise and throwing money in the air. In fact you suspect they just bought new cars, You will see them in 5 minutes, #LagosUnrest #OgunUnrest” these were the words of a Twitter User, @BADDESTDJTIMMY.

@Tife_fabunmi wrote:

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Nigeria are more skilled in operating Iphones and laptops than guns and tracking robbers. Make dem kuku open shop for dem for computer village since they can’t catch robbers.“

@AsiwajuLerry said:

“The people you’re rejoicing with are not rejoicing due to the unrest in town! Where are the so called Special Anti Robbery Squad AKA SARS??? This is what we need you to address Mr President. Home is unrest, the street is not safe.“

@TheIgboWolf said:

