SPECIAL REPORT: FG Gives Detailed Expenditure Breakdown Of N162.5b SUKUK Funds

Senior Special Assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale on Sunday published the complete Expenditure Breakdown Of N162.5b SUKUK Funds Released For 44 Road Projects Across The Nation’s Six Geo-Political Zones.

Ngelale said the intention behind delivering this breakdown is to offer insight for public accountability.

This is coming as TrackaNg, a project by Civic Technology Organization, earlier today promised Nigerians a tracking of the SUKUK Funds projects.

Ngelale listed the projects as follows:

Zonal Breakdown:

North-Central:

N26.5bn (2020)

143.44 kms (2020)

8 Roads

North-East:

N30.5bn

277.53 kms

8 Roads

North-West:

N26.5bn

227.47 kms

7 Roads

South-West:

N27bn

59.74 kms

6 Roads

South-East:

N26bn

99.45 kms

5 Roads

South-South:

N26bn

121.78 kms

10 Roads

NORTH-CENTRAL BREAKDOWN: EIGHT ROADS

(1) Dualization Of Suleja-minna Road PHASE II (KM 40+000 – 101+000) In Niger State.

Contractor: Salini Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N36.2bn

Current Completion Level: 17.20%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N2.5bn

Road/Bridge Works

Kms Covered (2020): 14km

(2) Abuja-abaji Road (Section 1: International

airport Link Road JCT – Sheda Village JCT)

Contractor: Dantata & Sawoe

Contract Sum: N28.6bn

Current Completion Level: 96.11%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N1.0bn

PROJECT COMPLETION

Kms Covered (2020): 2.2km

(3) Abuja-lokoja Road: Section Iv (Koton Karfe – Lokoja)

Contractor: Gitto Construction

Contract Sum: N31.08bn

Current Completion Level: 76.0%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N2.5bn

Asphalt Wearing and 1st & 2nd Coat surface dressing on shoulders with lined drains

Kms Covered (2020): 5.5km

(4) Dualization Of Obajana Junction To Benin

phase 2: Section 1 (Obajana Junction To Okene)

Contractor: CGC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N30.56bn

Current Completion Level: 32.66%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N3.5bn

Ongoing Dualization works

Kms Covered (2020): 63.05km

(5) Construction Of Oju/loko-oweto Bridge To

link Benue & Nasarawa With New Approach Roads.

Contractor: RCC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N51.61bn

Current Completion Level: 96.7%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N6.0bn

PROJECT COMPLETION

Kms Covered (2020): 5.0km

(6) Reconstruction Of Bida-lapai-lambata Road In Niger State.

Contractor: CGC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N33.3bn

Current Completion Level: 13.06%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N5.0bn

CH25+000 – CH35+500, CH43+600 – CH55+000 up to A/C Wearing Course

Kms Covered (2020): 20.9km

(7) Reconstruction Of Makurdi-Naka-Adoka-ankpa Road In Benue State.

Contractor: Gilmor Engineering

Contract Sum: N27bn

Current Completion Level: 0.53%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N3.0bn

CH70+500 – CH58 (12.5Km), CH70+650 – CH150 (12.5Km) up to A/C Binder Course

Kms Covered (2020): 25.0km

(8) Construction Of Road Linking Baro Port To Gulu Town In Niger State

Contractor: GR Building Nigeria

Contract Sum: N10.61bn

Current Completion Level: 0.00%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N3.0bn

PROJECT COMMENCEMENT

Kms Covered (2020): 7.75km

NORTH-EAST BREAKDOWN: EIGHT ROADS

(1) Kano-maiduguri Road: (Section Ii – Shuari Link To Azare)

Contractor: Setraco Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N65.31bn

Current Completion Level: 86.62%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N11.0bn

Ongoing Construction

Kms Covered (2020): 53.93km

(2) Kano-maiduguri Road: (Section Iii – Azare Link To Potiskum)

Contractor: Mothercat Ltd

Contract Sum: N45.18bn

Current Completion Level: 91.79%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N2.0bn

PROJECT COMPLETION

Kms Covered (2020): 0km – Toll Plazas/Weighbridges

(3) Kano-maiduguri Road: (Section Iv – Potiskum Link To Damaturu)

Contractor: CGC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N51.90bn

Current Completion Level: 80.51%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.0bn

Main Carriageway Works

Kms Covered (2020): 94.0km

(4) Kano-maiduguri Road: (Section V – Damaturu Link To Maiduguri)

Contractor: CCECC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N67.79bn

Current Completion Level: 50.94%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.0bn

Main Carriageway Works

Kms Covered (2020): 59.6km

(5) Rehabilitation Of Gwoza-damboa-Goniri-ngamdu In Borno State

Contractor: Hajaig Construction Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N34.60bn

Current Completion Level: 0.00%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N3.0bn

Site Clearing/Earthworks, Culverts, Pavement & Surfacing

Kms Covered (2020): 15.0km

(6) Reconstruction Of Mayo Belwa-jada-Ganye-Tougo Road In Adamawa State

Contractor: Triacta Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N22.69bn

Current Completion Level: 14.14%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N3.0bn

Asphalt Wearing & Reconstruction

Kms Covered (2020): 42.0km

(7) Construction Of Ibi Bridge In Taraba State

Contractor: RCC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N57.07bn

Current Completion Level: 0.00%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N2.0bn

Piles and Pile caps for Axis 2 & 3, 4 & 5 Ibi Side

Kms Covered (2020): Bridgeworks

(8) Rehabilitation Of Nguru-gashua-Bayamari

road: Section II (Gashua-bayamari) In Yobe State

Contractor: Ric Roc Construction Ltd

Contract Sum: N11.77bn

Current Completion Level: 0.14%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N1.5bn

Rehabilitation up to Asphalt Binder

Kms Covered (2020): 13.0km

NORTH-WEST BREAKDOWN: SEVEN ROADS

(1) Kano-maiduguri Road: (Section I – Kano Link To Wudil With Link To Shuari)

Contractor: Dantata & Sawoe

Contract Sum: N55.1bn

Current Completion Level: 67.51%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.5bn

Interchange 1,2 & Carriageway

Kms Covered (2020): 58.0km

(2) Dualization Of Kano-katsina Road: (Phase 1 – Kano Town At Dawanau RoundAbout To

Katsina State Border) In Kano State

Contractor: CCECC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N14.0bn

Current Completion Level: 51.48%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N2.75bn

Ongoing Dualization

Kms Covered (2020): 57.0km

(3) Construction Of Kaduna Eastern By-pass

Contractor: Eksiogulari Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N38.19bn

Current Completion Level: 39.40%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.0bn

CH16+000 – CH37+000 (Road Works up to A/C Binder Course), Bridgeworks at Chikaji CH35

Kms Covered (2020): 21.0km

(4) Construction Of Kano Western By-pass

Contractor: Dantata & Sawoe

Contract Sum: N22.77bn

Current Completion Level: 66.98%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.0bn

Asphalt Wearing; Bridgework (3 & 4); CH 0+425 – CH 9+030 Median Drain & Slope Protection (Bridge 2)

Kms Covered (2020): 12.47km

(5) Dualization Of Kano-katsina Road: (Phase II – Kano/katsina Border Link To Katsina

Steeling Mills Roundabout)

Contractor: CCECC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N29.65bn

Current Completion Level: 0.00%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N3.75bn

Ongoing DualizatiSTEELon

Kms Covered (2020): 26.5km

(6) Rehabilitation Of Sokoto-tambuwal-Jega-kontagora-makera Road: (Section I – Sokoto / Kebbi States)

Contractor: Triacta Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N30.45bn

Current Completion Level: 68.52%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N5.0bn

Carriageway Reconstruction

Kms Covered (2020): 40.0km

(7) Rehabilitation Of Ajingi-jahun-kafin Hausa

Road In Jigawa State

Contractor: H & M Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N25.03bn

Current Completion Level: 0.00%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N2.5bn

Carriageway Reconstruction

Kms Covered (2020): 12.5km

SOUTH-EAST BREAKDOWN: FIVE ROADS

(1) ENUGU-PH DUAL CARRIAGEWAY: (LOKPANTA-UMUAHIA)

Contractor: Setraco Nigeria

Contract Sum: N39.54bn

Current Completion Level: 64%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N5.0bn

Kms Covered (2020): 21.7km

(2) RECONSTRUCTION OF ENUGU-PORT HARCOURT DUAL CARRIAGEWAY: (SECTION II – UMUAHIA TO ABA)

Contractor: Arab Contractors Ltd

Contract Sum: N50.89bn

Current Completion Level: 36.21%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N5.5bn

Carriageway Construction

Kms Covered (2020): 25.75km

(3) RECONSTRUCTION OF ENUGU-PORT HARCOURT ROAD: (SECTION III – ENUGU TO LOKPANTA)

Contractor: CGC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N32.31bn

Current Completion Level: 28.77%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N5.0bn

Carriageway Construction

Kms Covered (2020): 27.0km

(4) RECONSTRUCTION OF ONITSHA-ENUGU EXPRESSWAY: (SECTION I – AMANSEA TO ENUGU

STATE BORDER)

Contractor: RCC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N62.06bn

Current Completion Level: 29.92%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N6.5bn

Carriageway Reconstruction

Kms Covered (2020): 12.0km

(5) RECONSTRUCTION OF OLD ENUGU-ONITSHA ROAD: (OPI JUNCTION-UKEHE OKPATU-ABOH UDI-OJI TO

ANAMBRA BORDER)

Contractor: Arab Contractors

Contract Sum: N31.94bn

Current Completion Level: 4.75%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.0bn

Carriageway Reconstruction

Kms Covered (2020): 13.0km

SOUTH-WEST BREAKDOWN: SIX ROADS

(1) RECONSTRUCTION OF BENIN-OFOSU-ORE-AJEBANDELE-SHAGAMU EXPRESSWAY

Contractor: RCC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N65.22bn

Current Completion Level: 82.96%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.5bn

Carriageway Reconstruction

Kms Covered (2020): 15.0km

(2) PAVEMENT STRENGTHENING AND ASPHALT OVERLAY

OF AJEBANDELE-IJEBU ODE-SHAGAMU ROAD IN

OGUN STATE

Contractor: RCC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N71.64bn

Current Completion Level: 26.50%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.5bn

Asphalt Overlay & Pavement Reinforcement

Kms Covered (2020): 13.0km

(3) DUALIZATION OF IBADAN-ILORIN EXPRESSWAY: (SECTION II – OYO-OGBOMOSO ROAD IN OYO STATE)

Contractor: RCC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N47.50bn

Current Completion Level: 73.35%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N5.0bn

Ongoing Dualization; Piling; Pile Caps

Kms Covered (2020): 8.0km

(4) REHABILITATION AND EXPANSION OF LAGOS-BADAGRY EXPRESSWAY: (SECTION I – AGBARA JUNCTION TO BENIN BORDER)

Contractor: CGC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N63.02bn

Current Completion Level: 9.30%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.5bn

Ongoing Expansion works

Kms Covered (2020): 8.70km

(5) REHABILITATION OF THE OUTER MARINA ROAD IN

LAGOS STATE

Contractor: CCECC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N9.27bn

Current Completion Level: 0.00%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.0bn

Reconstruction works

Kms Covered (2020): 4.54km

(6) DUALIZATION OF LAGOS-OTTA ROAD

Contractor: Julius Berger

Contract Sum: N56.70bn

Current Completion Level: 15.38%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.557bn

Carriageway Reconstruction

Kms Covered (2020): 10.50km

SOUTH-SOUTH BREAKDOWN: TEN ROADS

(1) DUALIZATION OF OBAJANA JUNCTION TO BENIN: (SECTION II – OKENE TO AUCHI)

Contractor: Mothercat Ltd

Contract Sum: N21.29bn

Current Completion Level: 48.85%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.0bn

Carriageway & Bridgeworks

Kms Covered (2020): 56.87km

(2) DUALIZATION OF OBAJANA JUNCTION TO BENIN: (SECTION III – AUCHI TO EHOR)

Contractor: Dantata & Sawoe

Contract Sum: N34.86bn

Current Completion Level: 13.41%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N4.0bn

Dualization, Bridgeworks & Drainage works

Kms Covered (2020): 23.0km

(3) DUALIZATION OF OBAJANA JUNCTION TO BENIN: (SECTION IV – EHOR TO BENIN)

Contractor: RCC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N35.25bn

Current Completion Level: 39.68%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N3.5bn

Dualization & Drainage works

Kms Covered (2020): 9.0km

(4) RECONSTRUCTION OF ENUGU-PORT HARCOURT ROAD: (SECTION IV – ABA-PORT HARCOURT EXPWY)

Contractor: CCECC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N40.35bn

Current Completion Level: 23.74%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N3.0bn

Expansion from four to eight lanes

Kms Covered (2020): 3.48km

(5) DUALIZATION OF YENEGWE-KOLO-OTUOKE-BAYELSA PALM ROAD

Contractor: CCECC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N26.49bn

Current Completion Level: 20.50%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N2.0bn

Ongoing Dualization

Kms Covered (2020): 3.50km

(6) CONSTRUCTION OF IKOM BRIDGE IN CROSS RIVER

STATE

Contractor: Setraco Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N8.91bn

Current Completion Level: 45.02%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N2.0bn

Bridgeworks

Kms Covered (2020): 1.20km

(7) RECONSTRUCTION OF ODUKPANI-ITU-IKOT EKPENE

ROAD IN CROSS RIVER STATE: (SECTION I – ODUKPANI-ITU BRIDGE)

Contractor: Julius Berger

Contract Sum: N54.17bn

Current Completion Level: 1.82%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N3.0bn

Dual Carriageway works

Kms Covered (2020): 4.0km

(8) DUALIZATION OF SAPELE-EWU ROAD: (SECTION I – SAPELE-AGBOR IN DELTA STATE)

Contractor: CGC Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N64.87bn

Current Completion Level: 8.80%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N1.5bn

Dual Carriageway works

Kms Covered (2020): 3.0km

(9) DUALIZATION OF SAPELE-EWU ROAD: (SECTION II – AGBOR-EWU IN DELTA STATE)

Contractor: Setraco Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N47.94bn

Current Completion Level: 13.98%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N1.5bn

Dual Carriageway works

Kms Covered (2020): 7.73km

(10) RECONSTRUCTION OF ALESI-UGEP ROAD: (IYAMOYUNG-UGEP) SECTION IN CROSS RIVER STATE

Contractor: Sermatech Nigeria Ltd

Contract Sum: N11.22bn

Current Completion Level: 91.0%

2020 SUKUK Payment: N1.5bn

Carriageway works

Kms Covered (2020): 10.0km

“This Concludes The Breakdown Of The 44 SUKUK Funded Roads Earmarked For Construction With N162.5bn In Cash Released For 2020. With This, CSOs And Other Interest Groups Are Best Placed To Hold Contractors Across The Nation Accountable For Funds Paid To Them. God Bless Nigeria”– Ajuri Ngelale, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Affairs.

