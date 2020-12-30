Spike In COVID-19 Infections Imminent, NCDC Warns

By Seun Adeuyi
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that the nation would pay in January for disregarding the health protocols.
Speaking at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Director-General, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Iheakwazu said the nation’s health system is struggling to cope with the increasing number of coronavirus infections daily.
According to him, “We just faced the worst week since we started responding to this outbreak. We had more cases in Nigeria last week than in any other previous week since the beginning of the outbreak.
“Pictures and videos from across the country paint a very disheartening situation because it appears that our messages, our appeals to Nigerians over the last few months have not been heeded and we have gone ahead with business as usual.
“Events centres are full, social activities are full and so it is no surprises that cases are rising.
“January will be a tough month, no doubt about it. So, we have to brace ourselves for the consequences of the activities that we have decided to carry out in December.”
On Tuesday, the country recorded 749 new COVID-19 infections in the country.
The NCDC, in a tweet via its Twitter account, @NCDCgov, announced that the new infections were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 85,560, while 71,937 patients have recovered from the virus, according to the health agency.
It noted that 580 new patients were discharged from isolation centres across the country.
The tweet read partly, “The death toll from the virus increased by three, raising the total number of deaths to 1,267 nationwide. Our discharges today include 279 community recoveries in Lagos State and 106 community recoveries in the FCT, managed in line with guidelines.”
The health agency said that Lagos State recorded 299 new cases, followed by Plateau with 131 cases and Kaduna with 83 cases. The FCT recorded 74 new infections, Kwara, 35; Sokoto 26; Edo 18, Kano 17, Katsina 16, Delta 11, Nasarawa 10, Ondo and Bauchi had nine each, Rivers 5, Akwa Ibom 3, while Jigawa, Osun and Ekiti had 1 each.